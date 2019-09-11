Dominos Japan Unveils Official Tsundere Pizza

We’ve seen some crazy food items in our day. 7-11 once made “pizza sandwiches” that replaced the bread of regular sandwiches with pizza slices. The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has so taken the world by storm that they caused havoc across the country and sold out, as ravenous chicken fans attempted to sink their teeth into them. Now, Domino’s Pizza is looking to make the next big thing with their “Tsundere Pizza”, currently releasing to pizza fans in the East.

News Outlet Sora News 24 shared information about the newest pizza that is chock full of hot peppers and jalapeno that is topping the Domino’s creation from top to bottom, promising a spicy treat for food connoisseurs in Japan:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This pizza wants to have a love/hate relationship with you. https://t.co/ck8ZM1co5C — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) September 5, 2019

For those who don’t know, “Tsundere” is a japanese term that has the following definition:

“A character development process that describes a person who is initially cold (and sometimes even hostile) before gradually showing a warmer, friendlier side over time.”

There are plenty of examples of “Tsundere” characters in anime, ranging from stoic, angry characters such as Asuka Langley from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Vegeta from the Dragon Ball franchise, and Naru from the Love Hina series.

Domino’s Pizza was originally created in 1960 in Michigan in the US of A, continuing to be one of the go-to pizza chains for hungry patrons across the globe. Competing against the likes of Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Little Caesar’s, and others looking to fill homes with pizza, Domino’s is looking to enter a brand new market with this ingenious pizza idea.

To stay ahead of the curve, the pizza making chain has even begun using driver-less delivery services to bring their hot products to customers’ doorsteps! This also isn’t the first time that Domino’s in Japan has created an outrageous new pizza idea, as they had previously released a pizza that was topped with over two pounds of cheese!

The pizza itself here is has just released in Japan, offering hungry citizens the chance to order a food item that “may hurt them in the end”. Certainly, ingesting that many jalapenos in one sitting is sure to burn pizza lovers in the best way possible. The pizza itself has even garnered some amazing fan art in the process of its release:

Does this pizza seem right up your alley? Would you buy it if Dominos decided to bring the “Tsundere Pizza” to the West in all its spicy glory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and pizzas that have blown your socks off!