Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Yuji’s Next Big Fight With First Look

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is nearing the climax of its run for the Winter, and the anime is getting fans ready for Yuji Itadori’s next big fight. Jujutsu Kaisen‘s third season won’t be running for as long as the first two, so fans have been especially curious to see what the anime does next as it powers through its final episodes. Now that deadly Culling Game tournament has officially begun for Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro, fans are going to be treated to some major fights before the third season all comes to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has fully thrown Yuji and Megumi into the mix, and Yuji was the one who was successful in quickly making contact with one of the players with the highest amount of points, Hiromi Higuruma. With the previous episode ending on a cliffhanger hyping up the big fight between the two (as Higuruma quickly activated Domain Expansion), you can check out a special poster MAPPA released for the fight below ahead of its next episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Hypes Yuji vs. Higuruma

Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 saw Yuji entering the Culling Game, and following a mysterious player to find out where Higuruma was hiding himself. Upon reaching Higuruma, Yuji immediately sees why the fighter has been able to acquire so many points already as he’s clearly not holding anything back. Once it was clear that the two of them were going to fight, Higuruma trapped Yuji within his Domain Expansion (complete with a Shikigami that appeared the second he tapped into his Cursed Energy). But thus far, it’s hard to peg what kind of person this fighter really is.

In the full introduction to him, Higuruma was revealed to be a criminal defense attorney who took on particularly tough cases. When one of his defendants is sentenced to prison despite the fact that Higuruma believed him to be innocent, Higuruma lost faith in the criminal system and awakened his Cursed Technique for the first time. And since he’s a modern day person who just unlocked his power, Yuji still has a chance to speak with him about the Culling Game rules.

What Yuji Wants From Higuruma

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Yuji’s first major goal of the Culling Game is to somehow talk Higuruma into letting him use his points to make a rule to help free Megumi’s sister Tsumiki from the Culling Game. Higuruma immediately shot this down because he’s interested in the tournament itself, and wants to ultimately see how the rules are enforced. But although Yuji is facing an uphill battle here, Higuruma ultimately is someone who can be reasoned with rather than someone there purely to kill.

Compare that to Megumi who is facing off against a different fighter who confirms they have made a deal with Kenjaku to join the Culling Game. There’s a much bigger goal at hand for the tournament, and Yuji and Higuruma are going to duke it out as the tournament continues to unfurl. But with this only being the first half of the arc, fans are going to want to keep a close eye out for what’s next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!