Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro to End in 3 Chapters

It looks like Miss Nagatoro is ready to quit playing. After all, the heroine is on the cusp of a long-coming finale. This week, the creator of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro confirmed the manga's ending is imminent. So if you are a fan of the romantic comedy, you won't want to slip up on the series.

According to creator Nanashi, Miss Nagatoro will end in just three chapters. The manga will count chapter 154 as its final entry. Over on X (Twitter), Nanashi asked fans for support as they wrap the series after seven years.

"There's only a little bit left to go," Nanashi explained. "I hope you will stay with me until the very end!"

Of course, fans of Miss Nagatoro are sad to see the manga near its end. The series got its start back in November 2017, and it has been a success for Kodansha ever since. Following its rise to fame, Telecom Animation Film licensed Miss Nagatoro for an anime, and OLM took up the series for season two in March 2023. Now, all eyes are on the show's future as the finale of Miss Nagatoro could pave way for a third (and final) season.

If you are not familiar with Miss Nagatoro, the rom-com follows two students in high school who could not be more different. Nagatoro, a high school freshmen, is called a sadist by some as she loves to toy with her seniors. After she meets Senpai, the boy finds himself ensnared in Nagatoro's world, but their love-hate relationship starts to shift as they get to know each other for real.

Currently, Kodansha oversees the English release of Miss Nagatoro if you want to keep up with the series. So for more info on Nanashi's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Nagatoro is a cute freshman in high school who loves to toy with her senior classmate (Senpai). Even though Nagatoro tricks Senpai, makes him cry, and teases him, the two of them are hardly ever apart. Do the two of them really like each other as friends? Or are they toying with the idea that they can be something more...? Find out in this rowdy romantic comedy!"

