Dr. Stone Reveals Opening Theme

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone is one of the many huge new anime series leading the pack for the Summer 2019 anime season, and things have finally kicked off as the Summer series are now beginning to premiere. Dr. Stone’s first episode has debuted, and it kicks off with a bang with its opening theme, “Good Morning World” as performed by Burnout Syndromes. Like many anime debuts, fans didn’t get the entire package complete with ending theme just yet.

But the new opening theme certainly paints the picture of an exciting new series just on the horizon, and hopefully this excitement and curiosity will continue as Senku and his friends keeping exploring this new stone world.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series has grown to such a degree that seeing an advertisement for it at Times Square caught even the attention of Inagaki himself. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone.

The series has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. The anime series is currently listed with 24 episodes, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. Funimation will be offering the English dub at a later date, and they describe the series as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”

Directed by Shinya Iino for TMS Entertainment, the anime stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.