Dr. Stone's Creator Teases the Series' Continuation

Dr. Stone's manga came to an end earlier this year, bringing the story of Senku and the Stone World to a close, and while the anime adaptation still has plenty of material left to cover before it too comes to an end, it seems as though the printed story might not be totally over. In a recent tweet from the writer of the series, Riichiro Inagaki, the mangaka is hinting that Senku might be making a comeback though whether this will mean the series is receiving a sequel or if new side stories are on the way is yet to be seen.

Dr. Stone's anime is set to return for its third season next year in 2023, but the anime adaptation is set to release a special episode this summer that will dive into the swashbuckler Ryusui. While the television series hasn't confirmed how many seasons, or movies, might be created to continue the story of the Stone World, there are still some big moments that have yet to be animated that will definitely throw viewers for a loop. It certainly wouldn't be out of the question for the story of Dr. Stone to continue considering how the original manga ended, with Senku's tale leaving open quite a big thread when it came to what the mad scientist was working on.

Riichiro Inagaki posted to his Official Twitter Account, sharing a quote that stated that Dr. Stone "is a weekly serialization, but it's not over" leaving many fans to wonder if Senku might be making a comeback in a sequel or if there are more spin-off stories that will once again focus on the Stone World:

Dr.STONEは 週刊連載いったん終わったけど 終わってないんだぜ — 稲垣理一郎(リーチロー)💵🪨🏈 (@reach_ina) May 25, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the first two seasons of Dr. Stone, you can catch them on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing an official description of the series:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"