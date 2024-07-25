Dr. Stone Artist Announces New Manga Project, Childhood’s Endo

For years now, Boichi has held a firm grip on the manga fandom. From Sun-Ken Rock to Dr. Stone, the artist has no shortage of hits on their hands. Now, it seems the artist is moving forward with a brand-new title, so Boichi fans better pay close attention to Shonen Jump this month.

After all, a new report from Japan has confirmed Boichi is working on a brand-new one shot. The project, which is titled Childhood’s Endo, promises to be a solid sci-fi drama. The new one shot will go live on Shonen Jump+ on July 29, so all eyes are on Boichi as that release date nears.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Boichi is known to stay busy, and Childhood’s Endo will be his most recent release. In the wake of Dr. Stone, the artist has participated in a few manga releases like One Piece Episode A and He Was There. Now, this new Shonen Jump one shot is joining the list, so fans are hoping more is on the horizon for Boichi.

Of course, Dr. Stone is still staying busy even though its manga is finished. The manga began back in March 2017 with Boichi and writer Riichiro Inagaki on board. Published in Weekly Shonen Jump, the apocalyptic sci-fi series wrapped after five years of publication. Now, Dr. Stone lives on thanks to its anime. The show’s fourth and final season has been announced courtesy of TMS Entertainment. You can find Dr. Stone streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind?to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”

What do you think about this Dr. Stone update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!