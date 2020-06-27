Dr Stone Shares Close Look at Gen's Season 2 Design

✖

Dr. Stone is still hard at work at its second season, and now the series has shared a much closer look at Gen Asagiri's new character design for the season. Dr. Stone brought the first season run to an end late last year, and it came with the announcement that a second season was already in the works. This new season will be picking up right where things left off as Senku's Kingdom of Science prepares themselves to go to war against the Tsukasa Empire. With this wintery war approaching the second season, each of the characters will be sporting a new look as well.

Dr. Stone Season 2 (which carries the subtitle of "Stone Wars") will see Senku and the others make as many preparations during the winter as they can, so they don even thicker clothing and gear in order to survive the harsh weather of the Stone World. This means that characters like Gen, who you can see in a new promo from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine shared by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, are looking much different this time around. Check it out below:

OMG YES DR. STONE SEASON 2 GEN CHARACTER DESIGNS AHHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/uzQxcSEJuT — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 26, 2020

Unfortunately, when Dr. Stone announced that a second season was already in the works it did not give a clear time table of when we will be seeing the new season for ourselves. Although it included a fiery promo that teased what Senku and the others will be planning to take on the higher combat power of Tsukasa's camp, there have been very few details as to what we could expect with this new season.

Either way, Stone Wars could probably run through the entirety of the second season. If the season comes with a 20 plus episode order much like the first go around, then there will be plenty of time to explore the arc as fully as it should. But we will keep you updated when any new release information on Dr. Stone Season 2 becomes available.

What did you think of Dr. Stone's first season? Are you excited to see the second season? Which moments are you most hoping to see when the anime makes its big return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.