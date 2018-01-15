‘Dragon Ball’ and Adidas Collection Leak Reveals Shenron, Gohan Shoes

Sneakerheads and Dragon Ball fans better start saving up their money. This year, the franchise is teaming up with Adidas for a reported shoe line, and its latest leaks show off the kicks inspired by Gohan and Shenron.

Over on Twitter, the fan-site Yeezy Mafia shared two more leaks following their tease of Vegeta’s kicks. The two images, which can be found below, highlight Shenron’s pieces. The first pair of shoes draw their inspiration from the dragon’s colorful aesthetic. The shoes come in the EQT MID ADV style and have a green-and-yellow body. Bottomed out with white soles, the Shenron shoes have some red accents on their backside.

According to the leaks, there will be another pair of shoes for Shenron aside from the regular kicks. December 2018 will see the release of a black-and-white pair based on Super Shenron. The shoes, which also come in the EQT MID ADV style, looks like they are based more on Dark Shenron, but fans can forgive the darker aesthetic since the shoes look sleek.

Yeezy Mafia isn’t the only one dropping reported leaks for the Adidas collaboration. Seraphy also took to Twitter to share a first-look at the shoes Gohan inspired. The piece, which can be seen below, come in the Deerupt style and are very purple. The crisscrossed design is based on the Saiyan’s purple Gi from Dragon Ball Z, and the shoes even have a yellow-and-black accent at its backside.

So far, Adidas has kept quiet about the reported leak and others like it. This month, Seraph dropped images of the line’s Cell, Majin Buu, and Freeza kicks. The new shoes were met with mixed reviews by fans. Cell’s shoes come in the Prophere style and have a speckled green design to them. As for Freeza, the kicks are based on the Yung-1 design and feature a vibrant white-and-purple color scheme. Majin Buu’s shoes have a baby pink body with purple accents, and they will come in the Kamanda style.

Oh, and leaks also showed off Vegeta and Goku’s kicks. You can learn more about those here.

Again, there is no official announcement from Adidas about the anime team-up, but fans are hopeful. The collaboration would be the first official one between the brands. In the past, some fans did manage to get their own Dragon Ball kicks from Adidas through the Adidas ZX Flux collection. One lucky fan managed to get his design approved by Adidas on accident, giving the customizable shoes some very copyright unfriendly designs

