Dragon Ball Artwork Imagines the God of Destruction Chi-Chi

When it comes to Gods of Destruction, there are few things they cannot do. Guys like Beerus and Champa are about as powerful as you can get in Universe 7, but fans have always wondered who would take over for the former when he retires.

After all, Beerus does love a lazy day, and Universe 7 stills needs someone to be in charge while he’s gone. That is why one fan did up their own replacement for Beerus, and it imagines a certain heroine taking over the role.

Yes, that’s right. It is time to hail Chi-Chi, the God of Destruction.

Over on Twitter, a user shared some artwork penned of Chi-Chi imagining her as the next God of Destruction. The digital piece, which can be see above, shows the heroine as she appeared towards the end of Dragon Ball. With her long hair down, Chi-Chi looks ready to go to war, and her new Hakai abilities will come in handy.

The heroine is depicted wearing an outfit similar to the one Beerus wears, even though this one is far more sexy. The top she is wearing is extremely cropped, and fans could be amiss to overlook her bottoms. They amount to little more than underwear with cloth tucked in, and Chi-Chi completes the look with some arm gauntlets and a gold choker.

In the background, Super Saiyan 3 Goku can be seen starring at the new God of Destruction in awe. After all, the hero is married to Chi-Chi, and his wide-eyed expression proves Goku is very much into her new look.

For fans, this funny reimagining gives Chi-Chi a place in the spotlight that many would overlook. Ever since the heroine married Goku, Chi-Chi has become increasingly unpopular thanks to her constant nagging about school and bills. Still, the heroine proved herself to be a strong one back in the day, and plenty have waited for Chi-Chi to return to those roots. So, this artwork gives them a taste of what could have been.

