Dragon Ball Chart Breaks Down Every Saiyan Transformation

If you've been a fan of Akira Toriyama's legendary Shonen series of Dragon Ball throughout the years, you know that the Saiyan race has far more transformations than one can shake a stick at, and one fan has done an amazing job of documenting these power-ups that Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and more have accessed throughout the franchise. Since Goku learned how to become a Super Saiyan while battling against Freeza, the world has opened up astronomically for the Saiyan race, with the power of the Gods and various levels of Super Saiyan now being at their disposal.

Currently, Goku and Vegeta are attempting to learn entirely new power sets that seem to exist outside of the world of the Saiyans, as Son continues to learn about the technique known as Ultra Instinct while Vegeta trains beneath Beerus to learn the power associated with the Gods of Destruction. As they square off against Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter who has used his planet's Dragon Balls to make himself the "strongest being in the universe", Goku and Vegeta are going to put their powers to the test as they learn more about the mysterious figure who has an ax to grind with the Saiyan race.

Reddit User LSSJ Prime compiled this amazing Saiyan Transformation Tree that dives into several different paths that have been established for the Saiyan race throughout the Dragon Ball series, from transforming into giant apes to accessing the power of the gods:

Dragon Ball Super's anime series has been on hiatus since the Tournament of Power came to a close in 2017, with the anime continuing via the latest feature-length film that introduced the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly, to the main continuity of the series. Earlier this year, fans were shocked when it was announced that a new movie was in the works to be released next year, though the story itself remains a mystery to fans.

In the latest chapter of the manga, while Goku hasn't shown any new transformations, readers were shocked when the Saiyan was able to use the power of Ultra Instinct alongside Super Saiyan against Granolah, proving that the main protagonist of the Shonen series still has plenty of tricks up his sleeves.

