Dragon Ball Fan Goes Viral After Quitting Job to Buy Anime Merchandise

There are fans and then there are guys like Hitoshi Uchida. With the rate fandoms are growing, netizens are able to hype up their favorite series in ways they never could before. Those fans can show off their loyalty more publicly thanks to the Internet, and fans learned about Uchiha thanks to his ambitious goal for Dragon Ball.

Recently, Uchida made news when the avid Dragon Ball fan revealed his massive collection of merchandise. The mega-fan has been collecting all sorts of Dragon Ball merch for years, and the Guinness World Records organization interview Uchida about his haul.

According to the fan, he ended up quitting his job in the hopes of creating a world record for having the largest Dragon Ball collection. To do this, Uchida has collected well over 4,000 pieces of merch; In fact, one room of his house holds 4,000 Goku figures alone as it is dedicated to the Saiyan, and there is way more to the collection outside of the room.

As Uchida explained, he has been a fan of Dragon Ball since he was a young boy, and he wanted to meet the voice actress for Goku, Masako Nozawa. The fan hopes he will get to meet the actress by beating a world record, saying, “By attempting that record, even if I throw my life away, my wish to meet Masako Nozawa is really strong right now.”

Uchida hasn’t gotten to meet Nozawa yet, but he has gotten to travel thanks to his status in the fandom. The collector was invited to Kameha Con in Texas, and Uchida said attending the event was a “memorable experience” for him.

