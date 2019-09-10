Dragon Ball Artwork Imagines Gokuhan, the Fusion of Goku and Gohan

Dragon Ball fans are never shy about sharing their most-wanted fights. Goku has been pitted against thousands of opponents in fantasy matches, and Dragon Ball fans tend to treat fusions the same way. If there are two characters fans like, you can bet someone has tried to fuse them online, and Goku is a favorite for this game. Now, one fan is imagining how Goku’s merge with Gohan would go, and it looks plenty promising.

Over on Twitter, a user named ErrenVanDuine posted their latest piece of art for fans. It was there he shared his fusion of Goku and Gohan, so here you go! World, it is time to meet the one and only Gokuhan!

As you can see below, the artwork is crisp and clean like Dragon Ball Super likes. The aesthetic is taken directly from the anime’s latest film, and Goku looks good in his orange gi. Or rather, Gokuhan does.

Gokuhan (fusion of Gohan and Goku) commission completed for @carthusdojo! Keep an eye out for his full video featuring this art. pic.twitter.com/mNOv8PecEI — エレン (@ErrenVanDuine) September 9, 2019

It is difficult at time to pick out where Gohan and Goku begin in this fusion. Of course, that does make sense given the pair’s father-son relationship. The biggest change can be found in their facial features and hair. It is clear that Gohan’s bangs made it into this fusion, but Goku did not stray far. As for their facial expressions, Gokuhan makes for the perfect blend thanks to Goku’s nose and Gohan’s eyes.

Sadly, this fusion is not one that the series has made canon. Dragon Ball has only prompted Goku to fuse with Vegeta in the mainline, leaving Gohan out in the cold. However, every sign suggests the father-son duo could withstand the fusion process, so here’s to hoping Dragon Ball delivers this fighter to fans soon!

