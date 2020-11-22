Dragon Ball: Vegeta Actor Pays Respects to Goku's Late Actor Kirby Morrow

Earlier in the week, the anime community lost a beloved talent. Kirby Morrow passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 47. The actor, who was beloved by so many in the anime world, has been fondly remembered by the fandom online. His tenure as Goku in the Ocean dub of Dragon Ball Z still impresses fans to this day, and the actor behind his on-screen rival has since posted a tribute to Morrow online.

Taking to Twitter, Brian Drummond shared a message with fans after news of Morrow's death was shared. The actor, who played Vegeta in the Ocean dub, said he always envied his friend's voice. And in the wake of Morrow's passing, Drummond is wishing his friend the greatest peace there is.

Such an amazing voice actor gone far far too soon.

Over 20yrs working together on so many wonderful projects.

I always envied Kirby's cool af hero voice & it will always be the #DragonBallZ Goku I hear. Such great memories. Tremendous travels to you my friend.

— Brian Drummond (@BrianDrummondVO) November 19, 2020

Most recently, fans could heard Morrow's work on the show Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon as the actor reprised his role as Miroku. The voice actor first played the role in Inuyasha, and he oversaw the role from there on out. Asides from Dragon Ball, Morrow also enjoyed work on iconic anime series such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Death Note, and more. He also voiced characters like Cyclops in X-Men: Evolution. As for his live-action work, Morrow was best-known by Stargate fans for playing Capatain Dave Kleinman.

Our thoughts are with all of Morrow's loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.