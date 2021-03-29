Dragon Ball Fan Creates Custom LEGO of World Martial Art Tournament

✖

Dragon Ball is still one of the biggest series in the world, but it has yet to hit an important milestone. In a world where franchising is king, fans are still stunned LEGO hasn't gotten in with the anime. After all, Dragon Ball would make for some seriously awesome build kits, and one fan proved as much with their custom track on the World Martial Arts Tournament.

If you head over to Reddit, you will find the piece courtesy of user wriststrong1. The netizen decided it was time to share their love of LEGO and Dragon Ball with the fandom. That is why they posted a picture of their custom build, and it brings the World Martial Arts Tournament to life in a beautiful way.

As you can see above, the build is pieced together with a ton of intricate pieces. The building is gorgeous with a brown angled roof, and the tournament stage is decorated with a beautiful garden. You can find Goku shooting a massive Kamehameha wave with his shirt ripped... but his opponent is far from canon.

I mean, let's be real. Superman never made it into Dragon Ball, but here he is. The hero is sending his own attack at Goku, so it is up to you to decide who wins.

The stands are also filled with some hilarious mini-figures if you zoom in. Everyone is there from a chicken to Darth Vader and some cheerleaders. This is the kind of audience Goku should always fight for, so we have to sign off on this creative build. So if LEGO ever wants to create their own Dragon Ball piece, we suggest they take a peek at this custom creation!

What do you think of this impressive custom build? Do you think LEGO needs to team up with Dragon Ball for real? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.