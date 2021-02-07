Dragon Ball Finds the Way with This Epic Vegeta x Mandalorian Crossover

✖

Dragon Ball has always been preoccupied with Goku. From its first day, the Saiyan took hold of the series with ease, but some fans have come to contest his star power. After all, heroes like Vegeta deserve a chance to shine, and it seems one artist would agree with that notion. After all, they just whipped up the perfect project for Vegeta, and it brings the Saiyan into the World of Star Wars.

Over on Twitter, the special crossover went live courtesy of DevonClancy. The artist was commissioned to do a special piece of art tying together Dragon Ball and The Mandalorian. It didn't take long for the artist to combine the franchises, and their result has fans pining for a Dragon Ball spin-off.

Did a commission for @rogue_1102 This was his concept: Vegeta as a Mandalorian! pic.twitter.com/3faolobchf — Easterhands (COMMS OPEN) (@DevonClancy) February 6, 2021

As you can see, Vegeta gets to dip into the shoes of a bounty hunter in this piece. The hero is seen standing atop a cliff with a rugged Saiyan uniform. His outfit is the perfect blend of Planet Vegeta and Tattooine, so it is easy to vibe with the suit.

Vegeta is armed to the teeth in this crossover as well. The Saiyan is shown with a rifle in his hand much like the Mandalorian himself. However, this gun has some modifications on it which suit Vegeta's ancestral armor. Finally, the outfit completes itself with a helmet that is placed neatly on the ground, and the headgear has drummed up quite a few questions.

For one, the helmet is not being worn, so Vegeta is definitely not part of the Death Watch. The helmet is also insanely small, so fans have questions about the hero's hair. Vegeta has some truly iconic locks that defy gravity, so it is hard to imagine them being contained in a helmet that small. But when you bring beskar into the picture, well - anything is possible.

What do you make of this clever Dragon Ball crossover? Who would Goku play in a Mandalorian crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.