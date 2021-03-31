Godzilla vs Kong Poster Imagines the Perfect Dragon Ball Crossover

✖

One Godzilla vs. Kong fan poster has imagined the perfect crossover with Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise! Godzilla vs. Kong will be offering the climactic fight of Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy in which Godzilla will be facing off against with Kong, and this titanous duo has inspired all kinds of debate and art among fans as they try and figure out which of these massive monsters is going to win at the end of the day. In a way, it's like how anime fans often operate as one of the funnest conversations to have is figuring out which characters could beat others in a fight.

It's an argument fans of the Dragon Ball franchise know all too well, and one that Goku and Vegeta fans have been debating for a long time about. If Dragon Ball ever does get another chance at live action film (or even a CG animated one), tapping into this debate would be the best move. It's what artist Jackson Caspersz took to Instagram to imagine with a slick and cool Dragon Ball poster that feeds off the energy of Godzilla vs. Kong's debut poster with a terrifying take on Vegeta's Great Ape form. Check it out below:

Godzilla vs. Kong will finally be released in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31st, so we'll soon see for sure which of the two will actually win in their fight. Both monsters have their advantages and disadvantages going into the film, and both have huge waves of fans defending their choice of winner. It's safe to say that this will be one of the biggest releases of the Spring if debates have been anything to go by.

Godzilla vs. Kong is officially described as such, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Would you want to see a Dragon Ball movie in this style? Who's the Vegeta and Goku of Godzilla vs. Kong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!