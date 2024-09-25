Dragon Ball Lands Goku's New Voice Actor: Who Is Stephanie Nadolny?

Dragon Ball is closing in on another big series. In less than a month, all eyes will be on Son Goku as he will bring Dragon Ball Daima to the small screen. The anime promises to restart the Saiyan's adventures after a long break, and Goku look rather different when he returns. Dragon Ball Daima has confirmed Goku will be transformed into a kid once it goes live, and of course, that means the hero needs a new voice actor.

Or rather, Goku needs a returning voice actor. The first English dub trailer for Dragon Ball Daima confirmed the comeback of Stephanie Nadolny. The voice actress oversaw Son Goku in the original Dragon Ball anime, and at last, she is ready to revisit the Saiyan.

Who Is Stephanie Nadolny?

For those unfamiliar with Nadolny, you can watched the English dub of Dragon Ball to see her in action. Years ago, Nadolny voiced Kid Goku in the original anime and revisited the role in Dragon Ball Z for flashbacks while fielding Kid Gohan. In later years, Nadolny would check in to Dragon Ball GT as Kid Goku along with some other roles. However, once Dragon Ball Z Kai went live, the role of Kid Goku was shifted to Colleen Clinkenbeard. The actress has overseen the role for awhile now, but the trailer for Dragon Ball Daima clearly puts Nadolny on the spot.

Outside of Dragon Ball, Nadolny has worked on other anime dubs from Yu Yu Hakusho to Hell Girl and Detective Conan. The majority of her VO work has been with Goku, so it feels nice to have Nadolny back on the saddle. After all, the fans have waited years for Dragon Ball Daima to go live, so expectations for Goku are at a high.

(Photo: Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

Outside of the English dub, Dragon Ball Daima has already locked in its voice for Goku Mini in Japan. Masako Nozawa has overseen every iteration of Goku since the Saiyan came to television. From Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Super and everywhere in between, the voice actress has seen it all. Nozawa is slated to voice Goku (Mini and Adult) in Dragon Ball Daima, so her legacy remains untouched.

When Does Dragon Ball Daima Premiere?

If you want to check out the English dub of Dragon Ball Daima, you will need to be patient. The anime will make its premiere in Japan on October 11, and sites like Crunchyroll will simulcast the series subbed as usual.

When it comes to the English dub, Toei Animation is set to premiere it in theaters. Fathom Events will bring the first three episodes of Dragon Ball Daima to theaters starting November 10, and they will be dubbed. So if you want to check out the special event, tickets will go on sale before long.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Daima update? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.