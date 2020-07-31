Dragon Ball Heroes Goes All-Out with Super Saiyan 3, Super Saiyan 4, Super Saiyan Blue Tag-Team Attack

Super Dragon Ball Heroes lets the franchise stretch its legs and dive into characters and transformations that would otherwise be untouched in the main series of Dragon Ball Super, with the latest episode giving us a team up of the Super Saiyans as Goku, Vegeta, and the Time Patrol team up against the resurrected Janemba. With the demon brawler that was introduced into the Dragon Ball Z Movie of Fusion Reborn joining the side of the mad scientist Fu, it's all Saiyan hands on deck in a bid to stop the red skinned demon, as well as halt the growing of the Universe Tree.

The latest episode of the Big Bang Mission begins right in the thick of things as the Time Patrol versions of Goku and Vegeta battle against a newly empowered Janemba, employing their Super Saiyan 4 transformations. What is most interesting about these "Xeno" versions of the Z Fighters is that they aren't necessarily the same characters that we saw appear in Dragon Ball Grand Tour, but they seem to hold far more in common with the Saiyan warriors of that world than the one that is currently running in Super. One of the major strengths of Heroes has definitely been the ability to dive into "outside of continuity" aspects such as Super Saiyan 4.

With the Time Patrol fighting Janemba, the Goku and Vegeta we know enter the fray in their Super Saiyan Blue forms, while the Future Xeno-Trunks transforms immediately into Super Saiyan 3, with all the warriors immediately unleashing their attacks that they were hoping to bring down the demon, but to no avail. Luckily for the collection of Z Fighters from across space and time, they are joined by two mysterious fighters that have apparently been mainstays in the past history of Dragon Ball Heroes.

A big transformation that folks have been waiting for is the Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4, that has already been shown in promotional material, is still on the way and it will be interesting to see if this new power is enough for the alternate versions of Goku and Vegeta to beat down Janemba and take the battle directly to Fu and his cavalcade of older antagonists from the series!

