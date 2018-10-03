‘Dragon Ball’ Unveils Super Saiyan Vegito Funko Pop

Dragon Ball is one of anime’s most lucrative franchises, and that reputation has only been solidified by Funko. The collectible company has more than a few figures on hand for the series, and a long-awaited fighter is about to join that roster.

Yes, that’s right. Vegito is finally getting a Funko Pop, and fans are going to go nuts trying to nab one.

Recently, reports went live signaling the release of a Super Saiyan Vegito figure. The item is being sold as an AAA Anime Exclusive, and Archonia US has a pre-order page for the exclusive.

As you can see, Vegito is rocking his usual look in this Pop. The fusion’s Super Saiyan hair is as spiky as ever, and fans can see he’s rocking some Potara earrings as usual. Dressed in a blue-and-orange costume, Vegito looks like he was pulled from Dragon Ball Z, and fans can pre-order the figure for just under $15.

According to Archonia, the pre-orders will ship out this winter. The estimated in-stock date is between December 1 and December 15.

For fans, this fusion figure is a special one, but it is not the first Funko has gone in on. In fact, it was Goten and Trunks who got the first fusion Funko Pop. The PX exclusive Gotenks collectible was released awhile back, and it sees the two-toned fighter striking a very distinctive pose.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to launch in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”