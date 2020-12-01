Dragon Ball: Viral Meteor Sighting Mimics the Moment Saiyans Arrived on Earth

Dragon Ball has taught fans a lot about the Saiyan race, and that means we know the warriors aren't always the greatest visitors. In fact, Saiyans have the reputation for overtaking planets and selling them to the highest bidder. Goku is an exception to all of this, but not even Vegeta could resist the Saiyan's calling for much of his life. And now, Dragon Ball fans are geeking out online after a meteor over Japan mimicked the sight of Saiyans touching down on Earth.

You can see all of the reactions in the slides down below. As you might expect, the whole ordeal caught fans off guard, but those who were most taken aback lived through the situation. Just before November closed, Japan experienced a flyover by a bright meteor that flew over several popular areas. The prefectures of Aichi and Mie were caught in the meteor's path, and dozens captured footage of the meteor as its flash fire trailed the sky. Even the network NHK caught footage of the event on its cameras, and that footage is what made Dragon Ball fans do a double take.

A fireball spotted over Japan Saiyans have arrived in 2020pic.twitter.com/EA6d9fTwUV — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) November 29, 2020

As you can imagine, locals who witnessed the event were quick to share footage of the meteor online with their thoughts. "The sky went bright for a moment and I felt strange because it couldn't be lightning," one netizen said (via CBS News). "I felt the power of the universe!"

With no injuries reported, this meteor event is just another to write in the books, but Dragon Ball fans are taking the moment to imagine what life would become should the Saiyans have really touched down on Earth. After all, the year 2020 has welcomed the most unwelcome of surprises, so fans are ready to brace themselves for just about anything at this point.

