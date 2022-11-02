Dragon Ball Reveals Anniversary Tribute From Kuroko's Basketball Creator

Dragon Ball, shockingly enough, has dove into the world of sports before, with the latest series, Dragon Ball Super, supplying anime fans with a hilarious entry that saw Yamcha leading the Z-Fighters in a baseball match against their rivals in Universe 6. While Goku and his friends haven't played against one another in a game of basketball, an anime creator who has focused on the game recently celebrated a Dragon Ball anniversary by lending his talents to the Super Saiyan and the Shonen universe Goku inhabits.

This current Dragon Ball collaboration is but one of many artistic projects that promises to bring some major names on the anime scene into the Shonen universe, as Masashi Kishimoto of Naruto fame, Tite Kubo of Bleach fame, and Tatsuki Fujimoto of Chainsaw Man fame are only a few artists that will be supplying cover art. The "Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project" comes at a great time for the creator of Kuroko's Basketball, Tadatoshi Fujimaki, as this year also marks the tenth anniversary of the sports anime, knocking out two birds with one stone this time around. While the basketball series hasn't confirmed that a new anime project is in the works, this latest Dragon Ball art proves that Fujimaki still has some serious artistic talent

Drive To The Hole, Goku

The latest 40th-anniversary tribute to Dragon Ball, via the Dragon Ball Super Gallery, sees a confused Goku attempting to navigate his way around, with Tadatoshi Fujimaki clearly understanding that though the Saiyan might be one of the most powerful brawlers in the universe, he still isn't the sharpest knife in the drawer:

(Photo: Shueisha/Tadatoshi Fujimaki)

Following the successful release of this summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans of the Shonen series find themselves at an impasse as the future of both the manga and anime remain shrouded in mystery. As it stands, there has been no official word of the anime returning to adapt the Moro and Granolah Arcs, and the manga, following the arrival of Black Frieza, has yet to confirm when it will be returning for a new arc. This December will see the arrival of Jump Festa, a major event in the world of Shonen Jump, so many anime fans are crossing their fingers that Dragon Ball will receive an update for either the anime, manga, or both.

With the latest film giving us Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo, there appears to be plenty of avenues for the manga's future to explore.

