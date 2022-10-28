Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Art Celebrates The Voice of Gohan Beast's Birthday

Masako Nozawa has been the voice of Goku, Gohan, and Goten for decades, remaining the major voice behind the Son Family throughout Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super. With the latest film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Nozawa helped Gohan achieve a new transformation that places him in the upper echelon alongside Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta and new art has been released that sees the voice actor unleashing her Beast Mode alongside the Shonen action hero.

Gohan's new Beast form not only gives Goku's son some major new power, it also gives his hair a gray hue while having it stand up straighter than it ever has before. The transformation came right in the nick of time when it came to destroying the Red Ribbon Army's newest creation, Cell Max, with Gohan suffering through an event that was quite similar to the moment that caused him to achieve Super Saiyan 2 during the Cell Saga. While Gohan's new form has yet to appear in Dragon Ball Super's manga, it will be interesting to see how it compares to Goku and Vegeta's current forms and whether it can come close to defeating Black Frieza in a one-on-one fight.

Gohan Beast Mode

Twitter Artist Forest_88 shared an adorable new sketch that sees Gohan in his Beast Form getting ready to unleash a Special Beam Cannon alongside the woman who has been voicing him for decades, making for quite the 86th birthday celebration for Masaka Nozawa:

Presently, Dragon Ball Super has yet to state when the manga will return with new chapters, as the series went on hiatus following the Granolah Arc's conclusion. While no word has arrived when it comes to what the next arc might be, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Frieza and his new transformation played a significant role in the Z-Fighters' next adventure. With Dragon Ball set to have a role in this year's Jump Festa, we would imagine that word will arrive as to the manga's future this December.

