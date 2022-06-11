Can Goku Beat Superman? Dragon Ball Star Settles The Argument

It is a debate the anime fandom just cannot escape. For decades now, netizens have debated just how powerful Goku is, and the Dragon Ball hero has overcome every expectation in that regard. It seems like the Saiyan could take down just about any superhero we know today, but that hasn't stopped fans from debating whether Goku could actually defeat Superman in a one-on-one match. And now, the star of Dragon Ball is owning up to the victory.

Recently, IGN spoke with the English dub voice of Goku, and Sean Schemmel was asked whether the hero could take on Superman. According to him, the long and short answers to whether Goku could win are yes.

"Yes is the short answer," the actor shared. "The long answer is yes: Goku is a god. There are two scenarios where this would occur: if Earth is not in trouble, Goku would ask Superman to get close to the sun and get [as] charged up as possible, and then he'd fight him. But if Earth was in danger, he would fight him as long as he could but then, probably, if he wasn't having any success, he would probably just Instant Transmission Superman to a planet without a yellow sun – and then he would lose all his powers and Goku would win."

However, the actor went on to give Goku space for a surprise loss. Schemmel says he's read a number of articles breaking down Superman's weaknesses and how they revolve around magic and kryptonite. Goku technically wields ki which is a type of spiritual energy, so the jury is out on whether it could even hurt Superman. But even if the hero is invulnerable to Goku's Kamehameha blasts, Schemmel seems confident the hero could outsmart the Justice League icon.

Of course, we will never know the real answer to this question as Goku and Superman are universes away from one another. Toei Animation is keeping the Saiyan busy ahead of its new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. But if DC Comics ever wants to pitch a crossover, we know fans would tune in!

What do you think about the Dragon Ball actor's take here? Do you believe Goku could take down Superman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.