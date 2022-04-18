Dragon Ball Cosplay Readies Bardock for His Big Comeback

Dragon Ball Super is now in the midst of a major comeback for the famous Saiyan father Bardock, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up the fighter’s return to the series! Dragon Ball Super has been steadily visiting a new part of the Saiyan history as it was revealed in the Granolah the Survivor arc that Bardock once played a major role in saving the titular Granolah following the destruction of Planet Cereal. It’s been teased that Bardock’s actions in the past will be impacting the present of the series, and fans are eager to see more of the famous fighter.

As the Granolah the Survivor arc continues in the newest pages of the manga, fans have gotten to see even more of Bardock in action than ever before. It’s begun to reveal a new side of the fighter than had been seen in the series prior, and with it has offered fans the opportunity to see what kind of character Goku’s father really is. Now one fierce cosplay from artist @elia.fery on Instagram has cemented the Saiyan fighter’s new prominence in the series with a slick new take on Bardock! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Bardock ultimately didn’t play too much of a part during the Dragon Ball Z incarnation of the franchise, he’s been popping up more and more in the latter half of Dragon Ball Super. Not only did the Dragon Ball Super: Broly feature film offer a much fuller look at his final stand against Frieza and Goku’s initial origin story, but this newer look at the fighter during the Granolah the Survivor arc has begun to paint a much different look for the fighter than fans had been following through the franchise thus far.

Now the fighter is getting ready to play a role in the franchise’s future as there’s a good chance he’ll offer a major clue for Goku to unlock a new level of power, and it’s possible that the fighter had tapped into a new kind of power himself long before this new power was brought into the franchise’s timeline. But with Bardock’s return, it does raise all kinds of exciting questions about the past and future!

What do you think? How do you feel about Bardock’s current role in Dragon Ball Super? What have been your favorite moments from the fighter so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!