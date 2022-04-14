Dragon Ball Super Releases Chapter 83 Preview

Dragon Ball Super has released the first real look at Chapter 83 of the manga with the rough draft pages giving fans an early preview of what to expect! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached its climactic final battle as Goku is now doing everything he can to defeat Gas, but running out of options it was soon revealed that there might be a clue to defeat the Heeter hidden in the past. With the previous chapter of the series bringing Bardock back into the fold with a flashback revealing their major battle, we might get to see how that all shakes out next.

The previous chapter of the series dove fully into a new flashback that picked up from the last time we had seen Bardock in action as it continued his fight with Gas during the initial invasion and destruction of Planet Cereal. With the first look at the rough draft pages for Chapter 83 of the series, the next chapter is teasing a dive back into the past and more of the fight between Bardock and Gas. You can check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 Drafts. #DBSpoilers (1/2)



Title: Bardock vs Gas 2 pic.twitter.com/muwIEipOoK — Hype (@DbsHype) April 14, 2022

Chapter 83 of Dragon Ball Super is titled “Bardock vs. Gas 2” and as the title suggests, it will serve as an immediate continuation to the flashback that kicked off at the end of the previous chapter. It’s teased that Bardock has begun to rebel against his Saiyan orders, and as he fights against Gas he is also given a heads up about the Saiyans’ doomed fate. But at this point Bardock doesn’t really believe as this info’s coming from Gas, who is also taunting him at this point during the midst of their fight. This just introduces all kinds of complications.

These complications will likely continue to unfold themselves over the full release of the chapter, and thankfully it’s not too far off from the time of this writing. If Bardock’s fight with Gas indeed provides a clue as to how to defeat the Heeter in the present, it’s likely some sort of trick that allowed the fighter to make up for the wide gap in power that Goku faces now. It’s just a matter of seeing what this clue actually ends up being.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in Bardock’s fight with Gas? How do you think he ended up defeating the Heeter in the past? How will it tie into the fight in the present? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!