‘Dragon Ball’ is Finally Getting an OG Bulma Figure

Bulma’s had many looks throughout the Dragon Ball series, and while the character is no stranger to great figures and merchandise, there just aren’t enough figures based on her first design seen in the original Dragon Ball run.

Thankfully Banpresto has come in to fix this egregious error and have announced that a new figure, based on one of Bulma’s first outfits in the franchise, is on the way.

Thought we’d never do it did ya?

OG Bulma coming at ya soon from us here at Banpresto! pic.twitter.com/hXwCsjSxgc — Banpresto WFC (@BanprestoWFC) September 11, 2018

Banpresto World Figure Colosseum has produced countless cool figures and collectibles for the Dragon Ball franchise, as well as other heavy hitters like One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Sailor Moon. While this Bulma is currently slated for an unconfirmed date some time next year, it as as much of the fun detail fans have come to expect from these quality, affordable collectibles.

Along with a variant color representing a more manga friendly look for Bulma with her intended purple hair, there’s a guarantee that at least one of these new Bulma releases will be on fans’ shelves as soon as they become available. Banpresto is also making waves this October as well with new “battle” figures featuring damages versions of Super Saiyan Goku, Majin Vegeta, Super Saiyan 2 Gohan, and even Ultra Instinct Goku.

Bulma will be receiving yet another makeover soon too, as her appearance in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly is punctuated by a new Summer outfit as well as a the first look fans will get at her Summer vacation home.

