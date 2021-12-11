Chucky Fan Shocks With Dragon Ball Crossover in Real Life

One of the biggest slasher villain in horror movie history is easily the killer doll Chucky, who recently made a major return thanks in part to his television series on the SYFY Network. With the adventures of Charles Lee Ray already picked up for a second season, one fan of the terror icon has created a hilarious crossover that sees the demonic Good Guy Doll placed into one of the most well-known vehicles in the Dragon Ball franchise.

If you’re unfamiliar with the pint-sized terror known as Chucky, he made his first appearance in the film Child’s Play in 1988, telling the story of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, who used a bit of voodoo to transfer his soul into the body of a doll in order to escape a pursuit by the police that would lead to his certain death. Over the course of seven films, Chucky was eventually given his own television series which has been well received by both fans and critics alike as the horror villain takes to the tiny town of Hackensack and cuts a bloody swath through its residents as a gang of plucky, junior high students attempt to stop him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Good Guy Japan took the opportunity to place the patented Good Guy doll from the Chucky franchise into a real-life recreation of the Saiyan pod that was first seen in Dragon Ball Z, which was originally used by the likes of Vegeta, Nappa, and Raditz to make their way to the planet Earth:

https://twitter.com/goodguyjapan/status/1468969240200093697

The future of Dragon Ball is looking quite bright at the moment, with next year seeing the arrival of the next movie in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the major Shonen event Jump Festa set to take place later this month, Dragon Ball is set to have a panel that will reveal new plans for the series created by Akira Toriyama, with many hoping that the franchise might reveal when its television show will return following its hiatus after the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc.

What do you think of this wild crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.