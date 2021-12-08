Dragon Ball Super’s Artist Reveals His Favorite Goku Form

Goku has been given plenty of transformations over the course of Dragon Ball‘s long history, with the likes of Super Saiyan and Ultra Instinct giving the Z Fighter plenty of power when it comes to his universe-shattering battles. Now, in a recent interview, the current artist of Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, discussed which transformation of Son’s he likes the best as both a fan of the series and as the illustrator that is continuing the journey of Goku throughout the sequel series.

In the latest interview for Dragon Ball’s Official Website, Toyotaro waffled between Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan Blue, aka Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, when it came to what his favorite transformation of Son Goku truly was:

“If we’re including the new story, then I think it’d be Goku’s strongest form, the Ultra Instinct with silver hair, basically the non-black haired version. I suppose the coolest form will generally be the strongest, but to be honest, the form that you can draw with the most expressiveness is Blue. In a way, Blue is more fun to draw, I guess? Ultra Instinct is the most powerful form, so there aren’t many scenes of him with vivid expressions or struggling in a fight. It being the strongest form makes it tough to draw.

For him to use Ultra Instinct, Goku has to be calm and steady, so even in the heat of battle, his expressions can’t be too dramatic. So if you ask me which form I have the most fun drawing, it’d have to be Blue. Having said that, the most powerful form is no doubt the coolest. So Ultra Instinct is probably my favorite.”

Toyotaro touched on a number of other topics during this interview, detailing how Ultra Instinct might be linked to the power of the angels and how Vegeta’s Ultra Ego was created to not only reflect Goku’s new transformation but to make him look far more like a God of Destruction, paying homage to his training with the feline deity known as Beerus.

