Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover

Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.

Being a human is exceptionally difficult in the Dragon Ball universe, where Earth warriors have a difficult time keeping pace with Saiyans who can harbor multiple transformations, along with other alien races that can routinely have new forms to rely on for quick energy boosts. A recent story where Yamcha was able to shine was in the spin-off, Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated As Yamcha, wherein a big Dragon Ball fan is accidentally killed and transported to the Shonen's universe with all his prior knowledge of the series intact. While this spin-off hasn't been brought to the small screen, we could see a special made in the future that documents this bizarre Dragon Ball tale.

OG Yamcha To The Rescue

Instagram Cosplayer Elia Fery took the chance to show off her take on Yamcha in the outfit he first debuted in during the original Dragon Ball series, eventually trading in his bandit attire for the traditional orange gi that is worn by those under the tutelage of Master Roshi:

During the latest Dragon Ball Heroes Arc, Yamcha found himself getting an alien girlfriend as he attempted to save her life while she was fighting against his wildly powerful allies, including the Universe Six hitman known as Hit. While it doesn't appear as though Yamcha will be gaining the ability to access Ultra Instinct during this latest arc, he certainly plays much more of a role here than he had during the Tournament of Power, which is a great thing for fans of the former rogue.

What do you think of this fresh take on Yamcha's old outfit? Do you want to see the OG Dragon Ball character play a bigger role in the future of Super?