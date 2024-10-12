Who Is Abura? Dragon Ball’s Ancient Demon King Explained

Dragon Ball has officially kicked off a new era of the anime with the launch of Dragon Ball Daima, and the first episode of this new series has introduced a new Supreme Demon King, Abura. Dragon Ball is now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga series first hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s going all out with a brand new anime featuring a story not seen in the manga or anime before. Set after the events of the Majin Buu arc in Dragon Ball Z, the anime is slowly introducing fans to its new era.

Dragon Ball Daima has premiered its first episode as it gets fans reacquainted with everything that happened during the events of the Majin Buu arc, but also introduces the main antagonists for the battles ahead. It’s revealed that during the fights with Buu, the denizens of the Demon Realm had actually been watching it all go down. After the Supreme Demon King Dabura was taken control of by Babadi’s magic, those left behind were then made interested in what was happening on Earth. It’s through this we learn about some more lore about the history of the Demon Realm, and with it Dabura’s own father, Abura.

Dragon Ball Daima: Who Is Abura?

It’s explained that Dabura was the latest in a line of Supreme Demon Kings with his father, Abura, being the one before. Gomah, who is now the successor and new Supreme Demon King after Dabura’s death, is firmly placed as the main antagonist for Dragon Ball Daima. After watching all of the events of the Majin Buu arc on Earth, Gomah starts making his plan against those on Earth with the hopes of taking the Dragon Balls and using them for himself. Which brings up Abura’s reign from the past.

Abura himself doesn’t seem to be entirely important for the events of Dragon Ball Daima just yet, but during his reign as king a secret item was lost. Known as the “Evil Third Eye” or the “Tertian Oculus,” it’s teased as a legendary item that was lost while Abura was king. Gomah wants to get his hands on it with the use of one of Shenron’s wishes, and it seems to be a key part of this plan. But it’s also raised some questions about the kind of reign that Abura could have had in the past.

What Is the Tertian Oculus?

Before Dabura was soundly defeated during the events of the Majin Buu arc, his being in the series overall teased the kind of powerful beings that could have been within the Demon Realm. Hilariously, his father’s name is in line with Akira Toriyama’s other naming scheme jokes. Like “abracadabra” it’s Abura and Dabura, much like how the others were Bibidi, Babadi, and Buu. It’s a joking way to refer to their magic based abilities, so Dabura’s father falls in line with the others as the Demon Realm in general has closer ties to magic than the other foes Goku and the others have faced.

The Tertian Oculus is something we’ll likely be seeing Gomah used next with it being his second wish from the Dragon Balls. If the Demon Realm can also watch the events of Earth in any order they wish (as they rewind and speed through the events of the Majin Buu arc), this might be an item that allows for even more vision. If it was something that Abura had during his reign, it’s now a question of whether it was “lost” or intentionally hidden due to how much power it might hold.