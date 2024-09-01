Will Dragon Ball Daima Feature Music by Zedd? It Seems So

Dragon Ball Daima is on the horizon, and its release is getting closer by the day. If you did not realize, the IP is set to bring its next canon entry to life this October, so Son Goku is very busy. It isn’t everyday we see Dragon Ball gear up for a new TV anime, and thanks to a surprising teaser, we’ve learned Zedd is taking part in the new series.

Yes, that is right. Hit DJ and music producer Zedd has been tapped for Dragon Ball Daima. Taking to social media, Zedd posted a very recognizable silhouette to tease an upcoming project of theirs, and it isn’t hard to line up the picture with Goku.

When “Out of Time” was born I was given an offer to write music for something special … 👀 pic.twitter.com/WbdVwL9N6s — Zedd (@Zedd) August 28, 2024

“When “Out of Time” was born I was given an offer to write music for something special,” Zedd shared. As you can see above, the musician posted a close-up silhouette of someone that many might not recognize. However, Goku’s Saiyan hair is unmistakable for fans. The snapshot shows up part of Goku’s hair and his staff which matches one of the Dragon Ball Daima key visuals. So clearly, Toei Animation decided to go big for the anime’s music.

At this point, Zedd has not confirmed his specific work on Dragon Ball Daima. Toei Animation has not addressed the teaser in any way, but fans will surely learn more about the anime soon. Dragon Ball Daima is slated to debut in October 2024, so the countdown is on.

If you are not familiar with Zedd, the artist got their start professionally in 2002 and has since become one of the most-streamed musicians of all-time. Zedd, who was born Anton Zaslavski, has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in music from Selena Gomez to Maren Morris and Ariana Grande. At the end of August 2024, Zedd released his third studio album after his second topped charts in 2015. So if you want an idea of what Zedd’s music can do, you can find the artist streaming from Spotify to Apple Music.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima

As for Dragon Ball Daima, fans are eagerly awaiting more information on the new anime. The series marks the latest canon anime to join the franchise since the debut of Dragon Ball Super. Before his untimely passing, series creator Akira Toriyama worked on Dragon Ball Daima to bring its story and setting to life. With Toei Animation at the wheel, this new anime promises to put Goku on a wild new adventure. So if you want to read its official blurb by Toriyama, you can read the description below:

“Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

