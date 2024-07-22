Dragon Ball Daima Reveals First Look at Figures, Merchandise

Dragon Ball Daima will finally be making its debut on screens later this Fall, and fans have gotten the first look at some of the new figures and merchandise that will be arriving for the new anime! Dragon Ball will be making a massive comeback later this year as part of the 40th anniversary celebration for the original debut of the late creator Akira Toriyama’s original manga series hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The franchise will be debuting a new anime showcasing brand new looks for Goku and the others, and with it a whole new kind of story.

Dragon Ball Daima will be introducing new forms for Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the others as they have been transformed into “Mini” versions of themselves through some strange magic power. But while we still don’t know much about what to expect from this next entry for the anime, the first look at the S.H. Figuarts collectible figures for the Mini Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo gives fans a much closer look at these new designs coming in Dragon Ball Daima. Check it out below as spotted by @SupaChronicles on X.

FIRST LOOK at SH Figuarts DAIMA Characters



▫️ Goku

▫️ Vegeta

▫️ Piccolo



DRAGON BALL DAIMA premieres this Fall

Dragon Ball Daima Release Date Soon?

Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering some time later this October as part of the Fall 2024 slate of new anime, but it has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far. The story for the new anime is still very much a mystery, but Toriyama originally teased the anime as such, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”