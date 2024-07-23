Dragon Ball Daima Trailer Introduces New Type of Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Daima will be introducing the world to a whole new anime for the long running franchise, and the newest trailer for the series has also introduced a new type of Dragon Ball along with it! Dragon Ball Daima will be taking the franchise in a new direction never before seen in the manga or anime releases to date. This new entry for the franchise will offer a new take on Goku, who will be going on a new adventure through planets and areas not seen before. But it’s all launching with a mysterious event that turns Goku and the others into “Mini” versions of themselves.

Rather than turning back the clock on the Z-Fighters, Dragon Ball Daima has revealed that the new chibi-like forms for the fighters are referred to as “Mini” versions rather than younger versions of the fighters themselves. Perhaps this is the result of a new set of Dragon Balls that’s also revealed in the new trailer. Shining with a blue light rather than the golden we’ve seen with Shenron in the past, these blue type of Dragon Balls could be leading towards what kicks off this new adventure. But what could these new Dragon Balls be?

Blue Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Daima

What Are Dragon Ball Daima’s New Dragon Balls?

Now this could be just a blue light used for the standard issue Dragon Balls, but we’ve seen the golden Shenron summoning in previous promotional materials for Dragon Ball Daima. If this is a brand new adventure, there is no better way to help kick it all off than with a new set of Dragon Balls that perhaps Goku and the others need to hunt down in order to reverse their new Mini forms. Think of the way Dragon Ball GT set itself up, where Goku and the others had to find the Black Star Dragon Balls in its first arc.

There are notably also a few new demons and Majins introduced with the latest look at Dragon Ball Daima as well, and they could be tied into these new Dragon Balls somehow. We’ve seen Dragon Ball wishes do a lot of wild things over the years, so maybe this new type of Dragon Ball kicks off this new adventure with something even wilder? As Dragon Ball Daima was crafted by the late creator Akira Toriyama himself, a new set of Dragon Balls isn’t off the table either when it premieres some time later this October.