Dragon Ball Reveals the Surprising Key to Defeating Beerus

Dragon Ball Daima has been greatly shaking up the Dragon Ball franchise with massive reveals in each new episode of the series, and the newest episode actually sneakily revealed the key to eventually defeating Beerus. Dragon Ball Daima has been sending Goku and the Supreme Kai through the Demon Realm, and it’s the first real project in the franchise to explore this realm in any major capacity. Each episode continues to prove that the Demon Realm is far more important than fans might have ever expected, and this realm also has a slight connection with the Gods of Destruction as well.

Previous episodes of Dragon Ball Daima had revealed that the Supreme Kais from each universe were actually known as the Glind, and originally came from the Demon Realm. But the newest episode took this a step further and revealed that the Demon Realm was actually behind the creation of the multiverse itself and the Glind were set out into the outer worlds to watch over them. But unfortunately for the Gods of Destruction who have their own lives tied to their Supreme Kais, the Glind are slowly going extinct. Meaning to defeat Beerus, you kind of just have to wait long enough for the Glind to die.

The Supreme Kai Are Going Extinct

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 10 explains that the Glind originally came from five special trees from the Second Demon World. But those trees had died out, and the Glind eventually started to then travel to the outside world because there was no longer a need to stick around. But as the Supreme Kai further explains, due to the Demon Realm being behind the creation of the multiverse, the Glinds were then selected as “Supreme Kais” for the various universes and sent out in their different directions.

But with no more trees left to give birth to new Glind, this means that their species in general is slowly heading towards extinction. While each of their respective lifespans might vary from being to being, it’s made clear that there won’t be any new Glind born. How does that ties into Beerus and the other Gods of Destruction? They’re steadily going to go extinct as well as their lives are tied into their respective Supreme Kai. Which is also likely way they train other mortals to eventually become new Gods of Destruction too.

Just Wait for the Supreme Kai to Die to Defeat Beerus

It’s a bit dark of a solution, and not really an immediate one, but the key to defeating Beerus is just to wait long enough for the Supreme Kai to die. Their lives are tied into one another, so it’s also possible to just attack the Supreme Kai directly to take care of Beerus. But thankfully, that’s not something that Goku would ever do in order to defeat Beerus. If he or Vegeta ever do get to the point where they are strong enough to defeat the God of Destruction, they’re going to do it on their own rather than go with this roundabout option.

As Dragon Ball continues to reveal more about our understanding of the Demon Realm and its ties to the wider multiverse, we’re likely going to find out even more about the Gods, Angels, and the higher beings that Goku and the others have come across thus far. It’s a dark weakness for these very strong beings to have, but also showcases that even the strongest being in the Dragon Ball universes aren’t invincible by any means. Each creature can be defeated somehow, it’s just a matter of figuring out how.