Dragon Ball Just Fixed Goku’s Biggest Power Nerf

Dragon Ball Daima continues to rock the Dragon Ball world with each new episode of the series that hits, and the newest episode has just wiped out the biggest problem holding Goku and the others’ back all this time. Dragon Ball Daima is continuing to explore the Demon Realm with each new episode of the anime thus far, and Goku and the Supreme Kai have started to learn quite a bit about how its three worlds operate. But now that they’re done with the Third Demon World, Goku is already becoming much stronger than seen in the first few episodes of the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima has seemingly crossed over a threshold as the rest of the new anime series is seeking out even more action than seen in its first episodes. Helping in this matter is the fact that Goku, Vegeta and the others won’t be held down as much by the environment around them. With Goku and the rest successfully making their way into the Second Demon World in the newest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, it’s now immediately clear that Goku will be able to fight at a much higher power than seen in the anime before.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima Won’t Be Holding Goku Back Anymore

Dragon Ball Daima previously nerfed Goku’s power in two significant ways right from the jump. Not only was he transformed into a child again with Supreme Demon King Gomah’s wish on the Dragon Balls, but he was in an environment that was hard to fight and move around in with the Third Demon World. This meant for the first few episodes of the series that Goku needed to readjust his fighting style to fight his new smaller body, and the heavier air of the Third Demon World meant he couldn’t fly around as easily or move his body at the same speed he was adjusted to.

The anime then saw Goku overcoming these limitations to get as high as Super Saiyan 2 in the fight against the Third Demon World Tamagami. By that point in the series, Goku had gotten plenty used to moving around his smaller body within this harsher environment. It was basically the same as Goku using his weighted clothing during fights, or training in higher gravity. It was really only a matter of time before he got used to it. Now those training weights are fully off.

Toei Animation

The Second Demon World Does Not Have the Same Issues

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 10 brings Goku to the Second Demon World, and it’s already made clear that Goku’s no longer going to be held back by the environment. He starts zipping around and flying to take down the Gendarmerie ships chasing after his group, and it’s an example of the fact that he’s now going to be able to fight without the same limits as before. With Vegeta also joining the fight in full and likely taking on the next Tamagami, he should be free of his limits as well.

It’s yet to be made clear if the fights will be more intense now that Goku and the others have left the harsher environment of the Third Demon World, but it was already teased that the First Demon World indeed has the strongest of the Tamagami warriors so far. That likely means it’s going to take a much stronger Goku and Vegeta to defeat it down the line, so thankfully the anime has gone ahead and taken off those kid gloves for now.