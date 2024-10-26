Who Are the Glind? Dragon Ball’s Newest Demon Species Revealed

Dragon Ball Daima has ben steadily revealing all sorts of new information about the Demon Realm in the new anime series thus far, and have sparked a big mystery with the reveal of the Supreme Kai’s original demon species, the Glind, in the newest episode. Dragon Ball Daima has officially crossed over into the Demon Realm with the anime’s newest episode as the Supreme Kai and Goku have joined up with Glorio and headed to the Third Demon World to meet its king. While previous episodes have revealed the Kai’s ties to the demons, the newest episode shared a very concrete update.

It was already a shock to find out that the Namekians indeed come from the Demon Realm, but Dragon Ball Daima took the revelation even further with the reveal that all beings with pointy ears are likely demons as well. This even includes the Supreme Kai himself as he not only has a brother and sister living in the First Demon World, but is now confirmed to belong to a species of demon known as the “Glind” that have a very stiff reputation when it comes to how they’re seen by the other demons.

What are the Glind?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 3 brings Goku and the Supreme Kai fully into the Demon Realm. As it’s explained by Glorio, they needed to head into the Third Demon World (the final of three different worlds separated within the Demon Realm) first because it’s the only one they have clearance for. The idea of needing clearance was already strange to the Supreme Kai along with needing a PIN number to go to certain areas, and he’s only getting more cautious and wary around Glorio as a result. On Glorio’s end, he doesn’t really seem to trust the Supreme Kai either.

It’s later hinted as to why this is the case as the Supreme Kai is surprised to see the Third Demon World, and reveals he’s never been there before. Glorio hints that this is likely because he’s a Glind, who once lived in the Second Demon World. Glorio then asserts that the Kai’s “sophisticated kind” never really had a reason to head into the Third Demon World, and that sparks a bigger mystery about this species in general as they seem to be the ones that are eventually in the running to become a Supreme Kai to any of the given universes in the outside world.

How Does This Change the Supreme Kai?

The Supreme Kai being of a demon race already made some big implications about what it means for the overall selection process to become a universe’s god being as his brother and sister remained in the Demon Realm while he was able to head to the outside world. The Supreme Kai has never once made any reveals about his ties to the demons, and previous Dragon Ball lore had suggested that all of these beings were essentially blossoming off of the same kind of tree. Even with all of that, each character is still out for their own personal goals.

Now that it’s been revealed that the Supreme Kai is a Glind, and that the Glind have a poor reputation among other demons, this is likely going to further complicate Goku and the others’ journey through the Demon Realm. There will likely be demons that don’t see eye to eye with the Glind (given their stuck up nature), and that might make this road a tougher journey to go on. Especially if only the Glind are able to become gods in the outside world. But as Dragon Ball Daima continues revealing more about the Demon Realm, we’ll likely find out even more about the Supreme Kai’s origins and past.