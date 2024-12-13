Did Dragon Ball Just Retcon Its Multiverse Origins?

The new worlds of Dragon Ball Daima have proven to be vast and enticing, with Goku and his friends’ latest adventures even unearthing its massive secrets. While the late franchise creator Akira Toriyama had a demonstrable habit of revising his creations and presentations of his universe, like in Daizenshuu 4, the new series expertly brought to life by Toei Animation has shown some of its most crucial changes to date. In Dragon Ball Daima Episode 10, the origins of all known corners of the multiverse are laid out in clear terms in a surprising watershed moment shared by Shin.

Given the anime’s propensity to change or enhance character origins while teasing highly-anticipated returns such as SSJ3 Goku, it’s entirely done with the attentive Dragon Ball fans in mind. The reveals also dive into the Demon Realm’s hand in these matters, catapulting the Majin races into the upper echelons of Dragon Ball’s world-building pecking order. It turns out that the creation of the multiverse is revealed to be an ancient initiative from the Demon Realm in Dragon Ball Daima.

Dragon Ball Daima Confirms Super Majin Rymus Created the Multiverse

As Goku, Glorio, Shin, and Panzy meet with Vegeta, Piccolo, and Bulma, they arrive at the old Namekian homeworld in the Second Demon World. This prompts questions about what pushed Namekians to escape, citing their touted high value and exploitation by the Supreme Demon Kings while bringing attention to Shin’s people, the Glind. Here, he lays out the origins of the multiverse, mentioning an unnamed past Supreme Demon King who ordered Super Majin Rymus to create what would be the multiverse in Dragon Ball. This makes the people of the Demon Realm increasingly fundamental to Toriyama’s franchise and Shin’s fellow Supreme Kais’ origins all the more clear.

As the multiverse was created, Shin and other Kais were assigned a universe to oversee. However, later Demon Realm rulers, including Abura, the predecessor of Dabura, sought to isolate the Realm from what he saw as new threats with the multiverse’s creation. The remaining Glind people, aside from Degesu and Dr. Arinsu, fled the Demon Realm as a result, explaining their status quo going into Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. Given how much the series has played around with Super’s concepts, including direct mentions of Universe 7 within the first episode while settling other burning fan questions.

Earthlings and Saiyans Are Not Demon Offspring After All

Despite potential speculation from previous episodes, Dragon Ball Daima Episode 10 confirms that Earthling humans, Saiyans, and other species were born after the creation of the multiverse without being descended from the Majin. As this would have also been a massive retcon in Dragon Ball, it seems Toriyama chose to go big with his final series, focusing on the big picture while not fundamentally changing his most iconic characters as a result.

While some things remain unclear, and Rymus’ supreme authority brings into question any connections to Zeno, Dragon Ball Daima may have dropped its most fundamental changes to the origins of the series’ worlds yet.

