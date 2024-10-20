Dragon Ball Daima Has Officially Recast All Its Heroes Except for One

Dragon Ball Daima is now in the midst of its new anime series as part of the now airing Fall 2024 anime schedule, and it turns out the new series has recast all of its heroes except for one in the new adventure. Dragon Ball has ushered in a whole new era of the franchise as while it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary, Dragon Ball Daima has basically gone back to the beginning with its new series. Goku and the others have turned into children again as a result of a new wish on the Dragon Balls, and with it has ushered in a whole new voice cast.

Dragon Ball Daima has kicked off its new adventure with Goku and his friends (anyone involved during the Majin Buu arc, specifically) being turned into children, and Masako Nozawa returned to voice Goku in his new Mini form. But with the rest of the Japanese language voice cast being revealed with the release of its newest episode, Dragon Ball Daima has revealed that Nozawa is the only member of the cast that’s also voicing their younger version. Because every other Mini has been recast with a new voice actor behind the younger versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima’s New Voice Cast

The new voice cast for Dragon Ball Daima‘s Mini characters break down as such:

Mai Nakahara as Bulma Mini

Yudai Mino as Vegeta Mini

Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Piccolo Mini

Aki Kanada as Krillin Mini

Ai Kakuma as Chichi Mini

Nobuaki Kanemitsu as Supreme Kai Mini

Tsubasa Yonaga as Trunks Mini

Erina Goto as Dende Mini

Kimiko Sato as Mr. Popo Mini

Yusuke Handa as Kibito Mini

Toru Sakurai as Mr. Satan Mini

Shiho Amuro as Majin Buu Mini

Each of these new Mini versions of the Dragon Ball cast officially made their debut with the anime’s second episode, and it’s now been made clear that they have been fully recast. Although some of the veteran Dragon Ball actors have performed for the younger versions of their characters in the past, it appears that for now Nozawa is the only member of the Japanese cast who will also be providing the performance for the Mini version of their character. With the English dub version also making some big changes for the cast, it all further cements that this really is a whole new era for the Dragon Ball franchise as a whole as well.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Daima?

Although the voice cast has been changed for Dragon Ball Daima, it’s already starting to feel like a classic Dragon Ball adventure. The series has essentially returned to its roots for this newest anime series as not only has Goku literally gone back to square one in terms of his age, but he’s also having to rely on techniques he hasn’t needed to use for quite a long time. His new body comes with a limited range and physical ability, and thus will make his journey through the Demon Realm all the more intriguing.

As Dragon Ball Daima continues through the Fall, it’s the perfect time to jump into it. It’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes this newest anime series will have, but you can currently find the newest episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The English dub release of the anime will be hosting its world premiere in theaters instead with a special limited screening event on November 11-13 with the first three episodes of the new dub. A streaming release has yet to be announced for the dub, but now is the time to check out everything as the anime starts off its newest grand adventure.