Dragon Ball’s New God of Creation Could Play a Big Role in Dragon Ball Super’s Future

Dragon Ball has introduced a new god of creation with Dragon Ball Daima, and this is another big step forward in figuring out the path to Dragon Ball Super’s future return. Dragon Ball Daima has been sending Goku and the Supreme Kai on a brand new adventure through the Demon Realm for the first real time in the franchise. Each new episode has revealed how important the Demon Realm has been for Dragon Ball’s lore overall, and actually has ties to the wider multiverse. In fact, it was revealed that a being from the Demon Realm actually created the multiverse itself.

Dragon Ball Daima has been shaking up the foundation of the Dragon Ball franchise in some very significant ways. The Demon Realm has turned out to be more important to the past than ever expected, and the newest episodes are also teasing how important it’s going to be to the future of the franchise as well. As we learn more about the god of creation behind the multiverse, it’s also teasing a further connection to what we know about Zeno and the Gods of Destruction in Dragon Ball Super. It’s all connecting together.

Dragon Ball Daima Introduces a New God of Creation

Dragon Ball Daima previously revealed that the Supreme Kai were actually originally from the Demon Realm. It turns out that the multiverse was a Demon Realm creation as well as the Supreme Kai explains that an ancient Supreme Demon King had ordered Super Majin Rymus to create it. Rymus is teased to have the highest authority in the universe, and with the multiverse created, the Glind were then chosen to be sent to each universe and watch over them as their Supreme Kais. While not much is revealed about Rymus themselves, it’s clear they are a powerful being.

The on wrinkle in the equation is their place on the totem pole overall. Rymus was teased to have been “ordered” by the Supreme Demon King to create the multiverse and expand the Demon Realm’s reach, but if they are apparently the highest authority in the universe then it’s strange to be “ordered” to do something. But that also might tie into the fact that Rymus only has the power to create, and can’t really do anything offensive or damaging with the limited magic abilities that Majin have overall.

How Does This Tie Into Dragon Ball Super’s Future?

Dragon Ball Super’s manga is officially set to return with a brand new story next year, so that means that there’s already a future in place for the series. It’s not hard to imagine that there are plans to take the series further with a new arc after Dragon Ball Daima ends, and the Demon Realm could play a key piece in bringing all of it together once more. With this new god of creation, we now have an opposite side to Zeno, the ultimate god of destruction. Zeno was revealed to be an all powerful being with the ability to erase things instantly, and now he has a powerful counterpart.

With Zeno and the Angels not being attached to the Demon Realm, it’s likely that they come from a different being outside of the multiverse. There’s a grander being at play than seen with either Dragon Ball Super or Dragon Ball Daima, and the pieces are now being put in place to bring all of that to fruition. With future Dragon Ball Super villains like Planet Eater Moro and the Heeters already having ties to the Demon Realm with what has been revealed thus far, the groundwork is being laid to having something bigger at play in the future.

Black Frieza is still the most prominent threat for Dragon Ball’s future overall, and the villain is currently the strongest in Universe 7. With both a multiverse and Demon Realm opening wide with what we’ve seen from Dragon Ball thus far, Dragon Ball Super could have a bright future. The passing of series creator Akira Toriyama meant that the future for the series was in question, but with the manga’s return all of this future potential is now on the table. With both a god of creation and god of ultimate destruction now in play, it’s only a matter of time before Dragon Ball reveals what the being above these two looks like.