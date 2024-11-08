Dragon Ball Daima Episode 5 Raises Questions About Super Connection

Dragon Ball Daima takes place after the events of the Buu Saga in Dragon Ball Z but before Goku’s big Beerus fight in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods. This much has already been confirmed through worldbuilding in the first few episodes of Dragon Ball Daima that established the timeline, and we also know that Dragon Ball Daima is 100% canon and connects to Dragon Ball Super since Universe 7 was referenced early on. That said, there’s a particular line in Dragon Ball Daima Episode 5 which confirms again that the events of Dragon Ball Super are coming, but it also raises some question about how this connection is going to work.

The first time that Universe 7 was mentioned in Dragon Ball Daima was in the first episode when Gomah, Degesu, and Neva were traveling to Earth to find the Dragon Balls and make their devious wishes (which turned out to be just one wish). When interacting with the smaller fish demons inside of Warp-sama, Degesu explained that the trio needed to go to Universe 7. That was our first official confirmation of Dragon Ball Daima‘s connection to Dragon Ball Super, and it makes sense that the demons of the Demon Realm would know about the multiversal setup given their ability to see outside their realm.

That’s all well and good, but in Dragon Ball Daima Episode 5, Universe 7 is again brought up. Universe 7’s Supreme Kai is talking to a goofy demon, Hybis, in the “Panzy” episode after Goku, Glorio, and Supreme Kai convince King Kadan to support their mission. Hybis has to go get the rest of Goku’s crew including Vegeta, Piccolo, and likely Bulma, so Supreme Kai tells the demon to head to Universe 7 to ensure the group has the pin number and can access the Demon Realm.

The only problem with this little interaction is that the Supreme Kai talks about Universe 7 right in front of Goku. He doesn’t make an attempt to hide the comment at all, and nobody around Supreme Kai seems phased by it. Again, the concepts of a multiverse seems established in the Demon Realm, but based on the Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball Super timeline, Goku should have some questions about Universe 7.

We know this because in the movie Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, Beerus shares the knowledge of the multiverse with Goku. After the duo fought in the edges of space and Goku was bested, Beerus tells him that there are 12 universes overall, each of them full of fighters. Further, in Dragon Ball Super Episode 28, “The 6th Universe’s Destroyer! His Name Is Champa!,” Champa and Vados pay Beerus and Whis a visit. During their brief stay, they meet Goku and Vegeta who’ve been training with Whis. Vados explains that Champa is a destroyer, but he’s from Universe 6, not Universe 7. This comes as shock to Vegeta who didn’t know there was a Universe 6 let alone all the other universes which tells us that Goku hasn’t been passing along the multiversal knowledge with others.

So, what’s the deal here in Dragon Ball Daima Episode 5? Dragon Ball fans have been discussing possible retcons and the canon nature of Dragon Ball Daima since before the show even released, so this’ll be another talking point, but it could very well be written into the story in the next few episodes. We could see Episode 6 address it quite swiftly with Goku asking what Supreme Kai meant about “Universe 7” while the group walks after their plane crashed.

If he learns about the multiverse in Dragon Ball Daima, it would explain why he was so nonchalant about the Champa meeting in Dragon Ball Super, but it could also just be written off as Goku being his usual aloof self and not really caring about the big picture so long as there are universes full of people to fight. Whatever the outcome, we’ll hopefully see these questions answered in future Dragon Ball Daima episodes as the Dragon Ball Super connections become more solidified.