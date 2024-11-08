Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Mind-Bending Majin Secrets

While Goku, Kaioshin, and Glorio have been traversing the Demon Realm to undo what the Demon Lord Gomah has done, their trio has gone from a trio to a quartet thanks to recent events. The formerly mysterious being known as the Masked Saiyan has been revealed to be the “young” girl known as Panzy and with her arrival, Dragon Ball Daima’s game has changed. Panzy’s arrival reveals quite a few revelations when it comes to the Majin race and we’re not just talking about their pointy ears. The fifth episode is one that continues Goku and company’s quest while further breaking down barriers that hid many of the Demon Realm’s secrets.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the fifth episode of Dragon Ball Daima, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Panzy arrives as something of an unexpected figure, aka a “good” Majin. First aiding a village that was terrorized by Gomah’s henchman, Panzy is more than happy to join Goku and friends in taking down the successor to Dabura. During the first steps of their journey as a quartet, Panzy reveals that each Majin has a unique spell that they can wield. The former masked Majin reveals that her spell is something akin to telekenesis, allowing her to move objects with her mind when she puts in the effort. Keeping ths new factoid in mind, we can start looking at other Majin and how this applies.

The Majin Spells of Yesteryear

So when we look at the other demons that have appeared in the series, we can begin to see a pattern. Dabura, for example, had a ridiculous power level that put him on the same level as Gohan at his Super Saiyan 2 level but this wasn’t the ability that set him apart. The former king of the Demon Realm had the ability to transform targets into stone should he manage to strike them with his spit, having done so with Piccolo and Krillin.

When it comes to Majin Buu, the pink powerhouse didn’t just have one spell that benefited him though there is a clear winner in terms of what made the villain a demon. While the former villain has the power to regenerate almost any injury, Buu can also transform targets into chocolate and other confectionairies, which ironically spelled Dabura’s demise. Despite Majin Buu having a giant power level, even the former villain wasn’t safe from being turned into a first grader thanks to Gomah’s spell.

King Kadan And The Demon Realm

Panzy reveals that she is the daughter of King Kadan, the ruler of the third world within the Demon Realm. Kadan himself wants to overthrow Gomah for an altruistic reason, to bring peace to their world. While it might be tough to entirely trust Panzy’s father, Kadan is coming through for Goku, Kaioshin, and Glorio in some big ways.

Unfortunately, Shin isn’t entirely trusting of another Majin that is a part of their collective. The Supreme Kai believes that Glorio is holding back his true intentions as his original story seems to contradict what King Kadana had told them. While the trip to the first Dragon Ball with Glorio was seemingly set to take place in four days time, a mechanical issue has landed the anime heroes on the ground and it might take much longer for Goku and his friends to reach their first destination.

Want to see what other surprises Dragon Ball Daima has in store?