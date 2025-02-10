Dragon Ball Daima Should Let Goku Be an Adult for the Finale

Dragon Ball Daima is fast approaching the release of its final episode, and the new anime should really turn Goku, Vegeta and the others back into adults for the final fight. Dragon Ball Daima has been a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the debut of Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga, and it has honored the original in core concept and spirit. While it’s telling a brand new story through a brand new realm, the series started off in a very nostalgic way as Goku and all of his friends were turned into children as the result of a rogue wish on the Dragon Balls.

This meant that with mini versions of Goku and the Supreme Kai getting the focus, the majority of the action seen across this new anime has been on a much different scale than seen in other Dragon Ball releases. It’s not quite on the full martial arts glory of the original Dragon Ball’s level, but it’s also not firing off on limit breaking scales of Dragon Ball Super. It’s felt like while it has been impressive, Dragon Ball Daima still has something else in the tank for the finale. It needs a big boost like a surprise return to adulthood for the final fight.

Dragon Ball Daima Needs a Big Transformation

Dragon Ball Daima is now in its final stretch of episodes with the anime coming to an end on February 28th with Episode 20. This finale date was previously leaked by Hulu, and was then confirmed by Toei Animation themselves. But even before the finale was announced, the anime kicked off its endgame plans with the start of its climax. As Goku and the others made their way to the First Demon World at last, it was clear that the anime was going to be ending sooner rather than later either way.

With this ticking clock in mind, Dragon Ball Daima has been building to this climax that is seemingly going to peak with Goku transforming into Super Saiyan 3. This is as far as he can go at this point in the franchise’s timeline (as Daima is set after Majin Buu, but before Battle of Gods), so it’s just less impressive overall. The unfortunate matter of the situation is that not even seeing younger Goku use this form is a novelty either as fans have seen the idea in action during Dragon Ball GT.

Super Saiyan 3 Goku Mini has even been upstaged by the debut of Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, so there’s already a more muted impact. The hope is that there’s still one more transformation or surprise when Goku needs to go beyond his limits. But rather than creating a brand new transformation, what would really help break through towards a much stronger climax is a full adult aged fight. If Gomah is truly enough of a threat, Dragon Ball should show how he measures against Goku and Vegeta’s full capabilities.

Turning them back into adults for the final fight also sidesteps the need for a brand new transformation at all. Dragon Ball would not need to explain why a brand new form we’ve never seen before is then never seen again in Dragon Ball Super. Because while getting a rebooted version of Super Saiyan 4 or some kind of modified Super Saiyan 3 form would be fun in the short term, it would just raise a bunch of unnecessary questions in the long term.

This Would Fix Dragon Ball Daima’s Power Level Problem

Dragon Ball Daima has been dealing with a power level problem since it first began. With Goku and Vegeta getting turned back into children for this new adventure, and with its place in the timeline, there was always a greater issue that the enemies that Goku would be facing in the Demon Realm were just going to be at a much weaker base level than seen before. On the outside looking in, it was then tough for fans to take any of the enemies seriously on any real level. Now that the series is at its climax, it’s truly a credible issue.

Supreme Demon King Gomah’s power level in particular has been hard to pin down, and now it’s even more complicated now that he’s gotten a hold of the Evil Third Eye. It’s brought him to a new level where he’s not only grown massive in size, but his magic is easily holding back Goku and the others. Goku has even brought back Super Saiyan 3 to compensate, but it’s still nowhere near the level of the kinds of fights that Dragon Ball fans have seen before. But turning everyone back into adults before this fight ends would fix these issues.

If Gomah is truly believably strong, Goku and the others could then still struggle against him at the peak of each of their respective abilities. This would also help to curtail any issues fans have with the series’ fights and power levels thus far, and is the chance to really turn things around before Dragon Ball Daima slots back into the timeline and forgotten when the Dragon Ball anime continues.