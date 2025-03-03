Dragon Ball Daima Finale Confirms Vegeta and Trunks Have One Adorable Similarity

Akira Toriyama’s final work Dragon Ball Daima has finally reached its conclusion around the same time as his first death anniversary. The author worked on the story and character design before supervising the anime’s production. Needless to say, the show was well-received by fans. The series follows Goku and his friends in a new adventure as they navigate the Demon World in hopes of finding the Dragon Balls. After getting turned into children by Gomah, who also kidnapped Dende, their only hope now is the Demon World. However, the Dragon Balls in the Demon World are guarded by powerful warriors known as Tamagami.

With their bodies turned into children, venturing into an unknown world is nothing to scoff at. While Goku heads there with Gomah and Supreme Kai, Vegeta and the others soon follow suit. The group reunites after Goku acquires one of the three Dragon Balls by defeating the Tamagami Number 3. Meanwhile, Vegeta defeated the Tamagami from the second world. He also surprises fans with a never-before-seen transformation, with fans quickly pointing out an amusing callback in how Vegeta names it, to Trunks’ name for that same form in Dragon Ball Z.

(It’s also similar to kid Trunks referring to Super Saiyan 3 as “Ultra Super Saiyan”. Like father, like son) pic.twitter.com/fODj4o9F1e — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 28, 2025

Vegeta and Trunks Thought of Similar Names for Their New Super Saiyan Forms in Dragon Ball

The series also includes several memorable moments giving Vegeta the much-deserved spotlight. Fans witness his Super Saiyan 3 form for the first time. Dragon Ball Z introduced this transformation in the Majin Buu Saga, where Goku takes on this form to distract the villain. While taking on this form gives the user a massive power boost, it also drains a lot of energy. However, Goku thought it’d be the best way to stall Buu long enough for Trunks to find the Dragon Radar. Goku achieved his transformation during his extensive training in the afterlife.

However, Dragon Ball Z never gave Vegeta that phenomenal form. The story continued later on in Dragon Ball Super, which included Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, making SSJ3 a thing of the past. Compared to Goku, who didn’t have any limitations for the past seven years in the afterlife, Vegeta just couldn’t reach that level in DBZ. However, he must have secretly trained again, considering how in Dragon Ball Daima, he uses this form to fight against Tamagami Number 2.

Toei Animation

Funnily enough, he refuses to call it Super Saiyan 3. In the heat of the moment, Vegeta names this form “Ultra Vegeta 1.” This isn’t the first time he strayed away from the naming nom. In Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta named his Super Saiyan 2 form “Super Vegeta.” However, naming SSJ3 “Ultra Vegeta 1” could be related to his son, Trunks.

In DBZ, Trunks said SSJ3 is like an “Ultra Super Saiyan.” This adorable similarity shows how the father and son duo are similar in Dragon Ball Daima. Despite having seemingly different personalities, the show often includes subtle proofs of how these two indeed share the same blood. Outwardly, Trunks is more similar to his mother, Bulma. They both are kinder and strategic as compared to the brash and aggressive Vegeta. However, beneath the surface, it becomes more apparent that they are two sides of the same coin.

H/T: Herms98 on X