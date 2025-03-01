Dragon Ball Daima Still Needs to Solve Its Greatest Mystery

Dragon Ball Daima is the final work of Akira Toriyama, one of the greatest mangakas of all time. Released in the same year as Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary and concluded around the same time as Toriyama’s first death anniversary, the anime touched the hearts of many. The story takes place one year after the Majin Buu Saga, as Goku and his friends live their normal day-to-day lives, unaware of the trouble looming over their heads. Far away in the Demon World, Dabura’s successor, King Gomah, is astonished by the unparalleled power that Goku and his friends possess.

Thanks to Degesu’s help, Gomah successfully turned them into children using Earth’s dragon balls. Hence, Goku and the others head to the Demon World on a new adventure. As the story continues, we learn more about Demon World and the problem faced by the people due to incapable rulers. Luckily, King Gomah’s defeat results in Majin Kuu taking over as the new ruler. Neva states that Kuu becoming the new Demon King may be a good thing. The story ends with Goku and his friends heading back to Earth while Kuu, Arinsu, and the others strive to make the Demon World a better place.

Dragon Ball Daima Exec Claimed the Episode Titles Have a Special Message

During the New Year’s “All Night Nippon – Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Special,” Dragon Ball Daima’s Executive Producer, Akio Iyoku, talked about the series. The 20-minute long show was shared on Radiko’s official website. Since the original version is in Japanese, @peraperayume on X translated and shared some important bits from it. The producer reveals that the episode titles have some kind of meaning, which will be revealed after the season ends. Iyoku refused to go into the details since it was supposed to be an important part of the show.

@Herms98 shared on X, “Each Daima episode title is a single Japanese word with one katakana letter in red. The Executive Producer of the show, Akio Iyoku, hints that these have some meaning but can’t say more yet. The red letters so far: ボグダべジヅビガゾバデヂズ (bo gu da be ji zu bi ga zo ba de ji zu).”

The user also claims that the letters don’t form a proper message yet, and it might make sense once all the episodes are out. The letters form a pattern, and probably a Japanese native speaker can figure out the secret message. However, since the series is globally available, a majority of the fans don’t know what message Iyoku talked about. The anime also has reached its conclusion, and it’s unclear if there will ever be a revelation about it.

It’s possible that Iyoku might reveal it in another interview, or a fan will try to decipher it later. Even though we didn’t find out the answer to this mystery, the anime had one of the most heartwarming endings ever. Dragon Ball Daima ends with a post-credit scene, leaving room for the story’s continuation, but that doesn’t seem likely yet.