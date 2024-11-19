Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Players Get a DLC Preview from New Dragon Ball Daima Episode

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is easily one of the biggest games focusing on the heroes and villains of the shonen franchise. While there have been some prime examples of video games focusing on Goku and the Z-Fighters such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and the Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi series, Sparking Zero has earned a major fanbase of its own. To no one’s surprise, Dragon Ball Daima has been making its way into many of these games, with various characters hitting the installments. Thanks to the latest anime episode, fans have gotten a good look at what a DLC character might look like.

Once the new Demon Lord Gomah decided that the Z-Fighters were a threat, he hopped a ride with the Demon Realm’s Supreme Kai, Degetsu, and the elderly Namekian known as Neva. Transforming the anime heroes into “first graders”, Goku and Kaioshin have made their way to the Demon Realm, thanks to some help from a resident of the underworld locale. Glorio is a brand new character introduced in Daima, offering Goku and the Supreme Kai a ride to the Demon Realm. While Glorio had a tough demeanor, only in the latest episode were we able to see the strength that accompanied his cold personality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RELATED: Dragon Ball Daima: What’s the Difference Between Magic and Ki?

Toei Animation

Glorio: Future Sparking Zero Main?

One major element that was introduced about the Majin, aka the demons of the Demon Realm, is that each has a magical ability unique to them. For Glorio, this magical ability comes in the form of what can only be described as “Force Lightning”, as he unleashes his skills in a match against Goku. While the demon might have some serious power at his disposal, it wasn’t enough to defeat the main Saiyan of the series.

To start, the fight between Goku and Glorio seemed quite even, that is until Son decided to take things up a notch and transform into a Super Saiyan. Despite the fact that Goku is now in a child-sized body and the atmosphere of the Demon Realm puts him at a disadvantage, his transformation was more than enough to end the fight quickly. Even though Goku might put Glorio to shame in the power level department,

bandai namco

Glorio’s Move Set

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has a staggering number of combatants that make up its roster. While brawlers like Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gohan are present, the fighting game hasn’t been shy about adding in unorthodox characters to its roster. Mr. Satan and Yajirobe are two characters for example that have next to no power level but have still been given a unique move set in the game.

While Glorio might not be able to compare to a Super Saiyan, the Dragon Ball Daima character is sure to be a worthy addition based on his recent fighting style should he arrive in future DLC. Glorio’s Majin power would help him fit right in with the likes of Majin Buu, Dabura, and Babidi, a trio of demons that made quite the name for themselves in Dragon Ball Z. Considering that it was revealed that Glorio is secretly working for the nefarious Dr. Anisu, it will be interesting to see if his introduction in Daima ends with him as a hero or as a villain.

Want to see what the future holds for Glorio in Dragon Ball’s video game future? Follow along with Team Anime and Team Gaming on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.