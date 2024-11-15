Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Kaioshin’s Origin Story (And It Is Weird)

Dragon Ball Daima is one of the last projects from series creator Akira Toriyama, who had tragically passed away earlier this year. The new anime series might take place prior to the events of Dragon Ball Super but that isn’t stopping the story from dropping some major earth-shattering info bombs on anime viewers. With the main focus of the series being the Demon Realm, truths about the Majin race have been coming fast and furious, which includes Kaioshin. In the sixth episode of Dragon Ball Daima, we are told the origin of the Supreme Kai and we definitely did not see it coming as to how this deity was born.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dragon Ball Daima’s sixth episode, be forewarned that we will be diving into serious spoiler territory. One of the most surprising reveals in Dragon Ball Daima so far is that not only are the Namekians demons, rather than an alien race, but that Kaioshin also hails originally from the Demon Realm. As Goku and company attempt to make their way to discover this world’s Dragon Balls, we are given a new look at the Supreme Kai’s origin story and how the powerful being was born from as a part of the “Glind” race.

Kaioshin’s Origin Story Revealed

As the Supreme Kai explains, his race isn’t born in the same way that many other creatures are. Instead, the Glinds are born from five “Glind Trees” in the Demon Realm and we are shown the moment when Kaioshin was birthed from one of these plants. It makes for quite the wild scene to see a baby being born from the innards of a tree but that’s exactly what we get here. On top of this fact, the pint-sized Kai confirms that his race doesn’t have genders in the traditional sense, throwing another curveball at anime viewers.

Kaioshin explains that his brother Degasu and sister Dr. Anisu are worth keeping an eye on. Degasu has been deemed the Kaioshin of the Demon Realm, and while Anisu might not hold this title in this Majin locale, she clearly has some plans in motion that are taking place in the background. While Son Goku might remain stronger than the Supreme Kai, it will be interesting to see how his power level stacks up to Kaioshin’s siblings.

Dr. Anisu: Daima’s Big Bad?

Dr. Anisu has been up to something. There have been numerous clues left in Dragon Ball Daima’s first episodes that the Demon Realm scientist has plans in the works behind-the-scenes. This fact was never more apparent than in this sixth episode as it has been revealed that Glorio is seemingly working for Kaioshin’s sibling. What Anisu wants at the end of the day remains a mystery but the picture is becoming clearer that she might be a threat that is far bigger than Gomah.

Luckily, while Goku might be at a disadvantage thanks to both his tinier body and the atmosphere of the Demon Realm itself, episode six proves that the Z-Fighter is still a force to be reckoned with. During a spar with Glorio, Goku once again goes fully Super Saiyan and claims a decisive victory against the Majin. While Goku and friends also are looking to rely on Vegeta and Piccolo, it looks like the Z-Fighters still on Earth have run into some problems

Want to see what other bombshells arrive as a part of Dragon Ball Daima? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.