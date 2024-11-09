Dragon Ball Daima Introduces The First “Mini-Super Saiyan”

Dragon Ball Daima has been exploring the current obstacle for the Z-Fighters in this sequel to Dragon Ball Z, and prequel to Dragon Ball Super, aka the fact that Goku and company have been transformed into “first graders.” Despite the fact that Son is now working at a disadvantage in terms of his stature, and the fact that the Demon Realm is inhibiting his movement thanks to its atmosphere, the Saiyan can still rely on some old tricks. In Daima’s latest episode, Goku proves that he can still become a Super Saiyan when the need arises.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 5, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for this article. In the Demon Realm, Goku might be weakened in relation to his previous adult form but he still has yet to meet an opponent that has a chance of defeating him so far. While Goku and his allies, Kaioshin and Glorio, have run into their fair share of problems in the Demon Realm, they are soldiering on and making some surprising allies along the way. Most recently, the trio became a quartet thanks to the arrival of Panzy, a young demon who brings them to her father, King Kadan.

A Super Saiyan Introduction

Rather than Goku simply turning into a Super Saiyan thanks to experiencing a sense of rage, Kadan has him accessing this power due to some training. In order for Son to prove that he is one of the strongest warriors in the universe, the Third Demon World ruler sends an army of his underlings to prove that the Z-Fighter is worthy of his time in fighting Gomah. Taking on several opponents at once, Goku proves he can still turn into a Super Saiyan when the need arises.

This marks the first time that Goku has gone Super Saiyan in his “mini-form” but Dragon Ball Daima have already proven that this won’t be the last. In a recent preview of the anime series, images were released that show Vegeta is about to land in the Demon Realm. It would seem that both Saiyans will not only be teaming up to fight against the Tamagami but will be once again fighting each other in their mini Super Saiyan forms.

Super Saiyan 2 & 3 Mini Coming?

Comparisons have been made quite a bit between Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball GT, with the latter having quite a few similarities to the former. In the Grand Tour, Goku was able to access all the previous levels of Super Saiyan, aka one through three, despite the fact that he was in a much smaller form. Considering the Goku of Daima has been struggling with the challenges hurled his way, it will be interesting to see if he can access “SSJ2” and “SSJ3” while traversing the Demon Realm.

Of course, it should bear reminder that we most likely won’t be seeing Goku accessing some of Dragon Ball Super’s classic transformations, such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct. Dragon Ball Daima takes place before Beerus and Whis arrive on Earth, meaning that Goku has yet to truly unlock the power of the Gods. This doesn’t mean that we might not see some new transformations given to the Z-Fighters, especially considering the introduction of the “Medi-Bugs.”

Want to see what the future holds for the Z-Fighters?