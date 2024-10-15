Dragon Ball Teases the Namekians’ True Hidden Power

Dragon Ball Daima has kicked off a whole new era of the Dragon Ball anime franchise, and the first episode is already teasing how the Namekians can reach a whole new, secret level of power and control. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series helping to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball‘s original release with Shuieisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Featuring a brand new story and characters from late series creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Daima has started to open up a whole new realm for the canon as it introduces new characters, new potential powers and more.

Dragon Ball Daima introduces the Demon Realm in full with a slate of new characters who watched the events of the Majin Buu arc on Earth. Through this they are inspired to head to Earth and use the Dragon Balls for their own purposes, and to do so they enlist the help of a very old Namekian who reveals that he can not only summon them to his side with relative ease, but even re-activate them after they had just recently been used for a new wish. Which means the Namekians have a much stronger potential magic at their core than ever thought before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

The Dragon Balls’ Origin Has Changed

Dragon Ball Daima begins its shake ups to the canon with the reveal that the Namekians are indeed from the Demon Realm. Much like how Piccolo considered himself a Demon King when he first made his debut in the series, the Namekians are revealed to be a race that have escaped from the realm and made it to the outside world (and eventually their own planet on Namek). And since the Dragon Balls are forged by the Namekians as well, it means that they use a demonic magical power at their core to grant wishes.

This is demonstrated with the introduction of a Namekian from the Demon Realm, Neva. Though seemingly senile (as he apparently doesn’t bathe himself and reeks), Neva’s true potential is shown when he’s brought to Earth and immediately pinpoints the location of each of the Dragon Balls. Scanning the Earth for a brief moment, he calls them to Kami’s Lookout even if they had been turned into stones (something Neva is also able to tell after finding their location). Then he uses more magic to activate them once more despite the fact they’re usually locked for a year after they had been used.

The Namekians Can Be Much Stronger

With this demonstration from Neva, it’s now been made clear that the Namekians can have more control over the Dragon Balls than previously expected. It’s not just that they forge them, and that they only exist as long as they’re around, but it’s clear that there can be a much deeper magical connection between the Namekians and the Dragon Balls. And clearly since this seems to be Neva’s first arrival on Earth, that power is not just limited to the one who initially forged them.

The only hang up here is the fact that Neva is clearly over thousands of years old (as Gomah gets Neva to head to Earth with him by offering him thousands of years more worth of life), and this kind of magical power might only be available to a Namekian of that age. One that’s essentially trained this kind of power over all that time, and his being alone in the Demon Realm without other Namekians probably gave him the time and desire to better his magical power.

But with Neva’s introduction, it’s clear that Namekians can be much stronger than ever expected. With their powers being more magic based than Ki in origin, it’s starting to raise even more questions about the kind of levels that someone like Piccolo can reach if he continues to train more of this mystical power. Orange Piccolo might only be the beginning of what he’ll really be able to do with a full control of the Dragon Balls. Or even perhaps someone like Dende can be a real overseer of Earth by fully controlling the Dragon Balls.