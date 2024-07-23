Dragon Ball Daima Begins Publicity Tour With Jump Carnival Takeover

Dragon Ball Daima might just be the most anticipated anime arrival of 2024 and for good reason. Created by legendary creator Akira Toriyama, the series will act as one of the last works from the man responsible for Son Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters. Set to land this October, the Daima publicity tour has started and the mini-iteration of Goku and a mysterious new villain are front and center at this year’s Jump Victory Carnival.

Recently, the next chapter in Dragon Ball’s anime history released a new trailer that further explains what is in store for Goku and his allies now that they have been transformed into children. Taking a page from the likes of Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Heroes, not only do the anime heroes now have to struggle with returning to their childhood years but there appear to be demons and majins in the mix. In order to get to the bottom of this conspiracy, Goku is heading out to the stars with the Kaioshins to discover what happened and most importantly, how to fix it.

Dragon Ball Daima Hits Up The Carnival

Gomah is one of the new villains that will be a part of this unique anime series though details on their origin and motivation remain a mystery. From what we’ve seen of the series so far, it appears as though Akira Toriyama is once again mixing humor with action to create a wild new chapter of the shonen series.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Photo Booth at Jump Victory Carnival featuring statues of Goku (Mini) and the new character, Gomah.



The series premieres this October ✨ pic.twitter.com/VHbYTZnpqO — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) July 21, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima will hit the small screen this fall though the shonen anime series hasn’t shared an official release date. Here’s how Toei Animation describes the story that takes place between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

Want to stay up to date on the upcoming pint-sized versions of your favorite Z-Fighters?