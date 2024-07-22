Dragon Ball Explains How Akira Toriyama Differentiated Teen Trunks, Future Trunks

Dragon Ball Super may be on hiatus these days but it’s still sparking conversation. With its anime under wraps, the hit series has thrived with its manga, and its most recent arc put new focus on a new generation of heroes. Trunks and Goten were given the chance to flex their skills as teenagers. And now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is detailing how series creator Akira Toriyama envisioned the two heroes.

The breakdown comes by way of V Jump as its latest issue features an interview with Toyotaro, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super. It was there the artist said Toriyama was happy to give Trunks and Goten a mini-arc ahead of the manga’s Super Hero storyline. He was quick to give Toyotaro approval, but Toriyama did have a specific request.

According to Toyotaro, the series creator wanted a clear delineation between Trunks from the main timeline and Future Trunks. Both characters are hugely important in Dragon Ball, but even Toyotaro said he was having trouble telling the two apart. The two are the same character, after all, even if their histories differ. So when aging Trunks into his teens, Toriyama requested that Trunks became a hero.

By wanting to become a hero like Great Saiyaman, well – Trunks has firmly differentiate himself from Future Trunks. The latter had a rough life growing up which forced him to face the darkest parts of life. Future Trunks is still recovering from that trauma, but when it comes to the main series, that Trunks is different. His view of the world has prompted him to value heroism above all else. So thanks to Toriyama, both versions of Trunks are finding their way in life.

If you have not read the latest arcs of Dragon Ball Super, the series is available on the Shonen Jump app. You can read more about the hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker “Super Saiyan God,” or something like that… The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?”

